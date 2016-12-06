Rangers respond to report of suicidal individual, recover body near overlook

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service is investigating a possible suicide at Grand Canyon National Park after responding to a call Dec. 1.
According to a press release, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call around 9 a.m. alerting rangers to a potentially suicidal individual. Responding park rangers located and recovered a body below Pipe Creek Overlook on Desert View Drive that afternoon. The victim has been identified only as a 48-year-old male. His name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service, the Old Bridge, New Jersey Police Department, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
No further information was immediately available.
