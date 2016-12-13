Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 14

Pool Tournament Dec. 14

There will be a pool tournament at the Rec center beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Out of Africa Safari Dec. 16

The Rec Center is hosting an Out of Africa Safari excusion. The cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Friday Night Flix: “Jason Bourne” Dec. 16

On Friday, Dec. 16 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Jason Bourne” (Rated R) starring Matt Damon, Jessica Vikander and Tommy Lee Jones. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Children’s Church

Grand Canyon Community Church is launching a children’s church that takes place Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon for children from three years old to sixth grade. The church meets at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium in Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6 p.m. from 8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Violin and piano lessons

Rachel Dryer is offering violin lessons to anyone interested in learning to play. Lessons are $15 for half hour lessons. She has played the violin for 15 years and teaches the Suzuki method. Rachel also offers piano lessons for those interested. More information is available from Rachel at 928-310-4327 or krachelsmith@gmail.com.