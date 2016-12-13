Grand Canyon Chamber touts local job opportunities with FAM tour

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce presented a job familiarization tour to representatives from across Arizona Nov. 17. Nine local businesses, including Xanterra, National Park Service, Delaware North, Bright Angel Bikes and Red Feather Lodge discussed the kinds of jobs they offer and the housing options available to employees. Photo/Laura Chastain/Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.