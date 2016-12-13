Grand Canyon Chamber touts local job opportunities with FAM tour

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce presented a job familiarization tour to representatives from across Arizona Nov. 17.

Photo/Laura Chastain

Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: December 13, 2016 10:24 a.m.

    • The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce presented a job familiarization tour to representatives from across Arizona Nov. 17. Nine local businesses, including Xanterra, National Park Service, Delaware North, Bright Angel Bikes and Red Feather Lodge discussed the kinds of jobs they offer and the housing options available to employees. Photo/Laura Chastain/Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce

