Holiday recipe: pan-seared trout with blackberry sauce

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
2 pounds boneless trout fillets with skin on
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt
Black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon crushed garlic
2 cups blackberries
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated ginger
¼ cup water
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for about a minute. Add blackberries and stir as they heat up and begin to break apart and render liquid in the pan. Then add sugar, lemon juice, ginger and water and stir while continuing to break up berries for about 5 minutes.
- Preheat a frying pan on medium-high heat. Drizzle oil over fillets, then salt and pepper them to taste. Place fillets, skin side down, in the frying pan. Cook until skin becomes crispy with golden-brown edges (approximately 3–5 minutes). Turn fillets over and cook until done (depending on thickness, approximately 3–5 minutes). Transfer fillets to plates and top with blackberry sauce.
