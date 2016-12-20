Letter to the editor: Grand Canyon School ends 2016 on a high note, looks ahead to next year

What a wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is upon Grand Canyon School and all its inhabitants-the students, teachers, paraprofessionals, office staff and maintenance. The middle school hallway is donned with bright, shiny bulbs of brilliance as well as meticulously sculptured gingerbread houses. The high school is busy studying for final exams. The elementary is buzzing with excitement for Santa and parties. And if you haven’t seen our newly decorated library, it is really quite stunning!

It has been a productive year here with many reasons to celebrate! The 4th grade had two pizza parties to celebrate two students winning the Coconino County Water Ethics Essay and Poster Contest, as well as bringing in the most food items for the elementary student council food drive. Ms. Evans, our outstanding PE teacher, just received notice of winning $5000 from the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers. And several of our high school seniors are receiving college acceptance letters. These are just some of the excellent achievements of our school.

The Grand Canyon School Administration would like to thank you all for your support and dedication to our school. We are going to continue to have community meetings in Tusayan and will have one planned for Valle in February. It has been such a joy to work with such creative and fun people, and we look forward to making more academic progress second semester. We wish you a Happy Holiday season and enjoy your time together.