Mayor and council members sworn in Dec. 14

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Craig Sanderson, who has been serving as Tusayan’s mayor since he was appointed in September, was officially sworn in as the town’s first directly-elected mayor at the Dec. 14 council meeting. Al Montoya and Becky Wirth were re-elected to their council seats.

A total of 274 votes were cast. Wirth, who is a currently serving as vice mayor, retained her council seat with 66 votes (24.06 percent). Montoya retained his four-year council seat with 73 votes (26.64 percent).

Sanderson ran for mayor unopposed. The town passed an ordinance in March 2015 to pave the way for directly electing a mayor instead of the council appointing someone to the office.