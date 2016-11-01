Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 2

Friday Night Flix: “The Legend of Tarzan” Nov. 4

On Friday, Nov. 4 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “The Legend of Tarzan” (Rated PG-13) starring Alexander Skarsgård, Rory J. Saper and Christian Stevens. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“The Walking Dead” Viewing Party Nov. 6

Come to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a Walking Dead viewing party beginning at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.