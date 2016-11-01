Grand Canyon National Park offering free entry Nov. 11

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — In honor of those that serve and have served in the United States military, national park units around the country, including Grand Canyon National Park, will be offering everyone fee-free entry on Tuesday, November 11.

Active duty members of the U.S. Military and their dependents can also pick up a free Annual Pass. Those wishing to obtain a pass must show a current, valid military identification card.

For both active duty military and veterans, businesses in Tusayan and the Grand Canyon offer discounts, as well as tour companies based out of Flagstaff and Williams.