Grand Canyon National Park offering free entry Nov. 11

Active military and veterans offered discounts from area businesses year round

Grand Canyon National Park is offering free entry on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). All active duty military and their dependents are also eligible for a free year-long pass to any national park.

File photo

Grand Canyon National Park is offering free entry on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). All active duty military and their dependents are also eligible for a free year-long pass to any national park.

By Erin Owensby

  • Originally Published: November 1, 2016 11:27 a.m.

    • photo

    Erin Owensby/WGCN

    Area businesses offer discounts to active duty and retired military.

    TUSAYAN, Ariz. — In honor of those that serve and have served in the United States military, national park units around the country, including Grand Canyon National Park, will be offering everyone fee-free entry on Tuesday, November 11.

    Active duty members of the U.S. Military and their dependents can also pick up a free Annual Pass. Those wishing to obtain a pass must show a current, valid military identification card.

    For both active duty military and veterans, businesses in Tusayan and the Grand Canyon offer discounts, as well as tour companies based out of Flagstaff and Williams.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.