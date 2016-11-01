Local ranger districts offering Christmas tree cutting permits Nov. 16

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags on a first-come, first-served basis for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16 and continuing until they are sold out.

The $15 permit will allow the holder to cut a tree of a particular species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. The tag is only good for a tree on the ranger district from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different district unless specifically noted. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to cutting areas.

Individuals can also purchase a Christmas tree tag through the mail by sending information to the mailing address of the ranger district they plan to visit. It is strongly advised to call the desired ranger district office in advance to ensure tags are still available and check on estimated postage or other requirements. Individuals desiring to purchase a Christmas tree tag through the mail should provide ample time for it to arrive. Expect a turnaround time of about 10 business days. Please include the following:

• A self-addressed, stamped envelope with sufficient postage to cover tag, map and cutting instructions; it is strongly advised to call the desired ranger district in advance for estimated postage or other requirements.call the desired ranger district in advance for estimated postage or other requirements.

• A contact phone number

• A check payable to USDA Forest Service

Additonally, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, while supplies last, through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. Every Kid in a Park is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. All fourth graders are eligible to receive a fourth grade pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. In support of this initiative, the Forest Service is making available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader with a fourth grade pass or paper voucher. More information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass is available by visiting www.everykidinapark.gov. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Kaibab National Forest, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.