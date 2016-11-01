Louie and Ann Wren-Serna recognized for contributions to Tusayan Fire District

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Tusayan Fire Department recently presented awards of recognition to Louie and Ann Wren-Serna for their contributions to the district over the past two decades.

Wren-Serna took a leadership role in organizing and establishing the Tusayan Fire District in the mid-90s, which provides emergency services to more than 1,000 guest rooms and businesses in the town.

She served as chair of the Fire Board for 19 years from 1996-2015.

During her tenure as chairperson, she helped secure financing for a brand new facility to bring all the emergency services together under one roof. The current facility not only houses the fire station, but also the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department substation and Guardian Medical Transport’s ambulance service.

Her husband, Louie Serna, served as a Fire Board member for five years from 2011-2016. He also contributed to numerous projects for the district, including fire station maintenance and firefighter residence repairs.