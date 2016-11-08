Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 9

Friday Night Flix: “Ghostbusters” Nov. 11

On Friday, Nov. 11 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Ghostbusters” (Rated PG-13) Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“The Walking Dead” Viewing Party Nov. 13

Come to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a Walking Dead viewing party beginning at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s Church

Grand Canyon Community Church is launching a children’s church that takes place Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon for children from three years old to sixth grade. The church meets at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium in Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Violin and piano lessons

Rachel Dryer is offering violin lessons to anyone interested in learning to play. Lessons are $15 for half hour lessons. She has played the violin for 15 years and teaches the Suzuki method. Rachel also offers piano lessons for those interested. More information is available from Rachel at 928-310-4327 or krachelsmith@gmail.com.