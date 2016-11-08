The countdown has begun: where to vote on Election Day

GRAND CANYON -- Voters can cast their ballots Nov. 8 on the South Rim of Grand Canyon at the Shrine of the Ages multi-purpose room; in Tusayan at the Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Drive; in Fredonia at the Fredonia Fire Station, 20 West Brown St.; and in Supai Village in the Grand Canyon at the community building.

If you do not visit the correct polling place, you may be asked to fill out a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are only counted if a voter's identity and registration can be verified by election officials.

To find your designated polling place, visit the Arizona Secretary of State's website.

To track election results as they come in, visit the Election 2016 dashboard.