Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center seeks board nominations

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is seeking nominations for its annual Board of Director member election in December. There are three open seats.

To be eligible, the nominee must represent a Grand Canyon-Tusayan business and be a current full chamber member in good standing. No more than one representative is allowed from any one full chamber member. Nominations must include a short bio (65-90 words max) of the potential candidate and a signed statement confirming eligibility and willingness to serve.

Elections will take place in December by mail ballot. The board has a total of seven members with a portion of the group elected each year. Board meetings are held monthly on the second Thursday at 10 a.m.

More information is available by contacting the Chamber Office at (928) 638-2901. Mail nominations by Nov. 15 to P.O. Box 3007, Grand Canyon AZ 86023 or email to Laura.Chastain@GrandCanyonCVB.org.