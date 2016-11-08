Haunted Hotel guests treated to thrills and chills

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn began what they hope to make an annual event in the future — Tusayan’s first Haunted Hotel.

The eight-room guided tour was geared towards smaller visitors from 7-8 p.m. with a mellow theme and eerie sound effects.

After the children were safely through, the cast of characters worked to ensure thrills and chills for their guests as they twisted through the maze of rooms. Each night featured a different crew of characters, making the experience a shock even for return guests. From living toys to captive victims, the audience was treated to a spooktacular show.

“With 280 people in attendance, the feedback received has been amazing”, said event chairperson Desiree Herman. “We invited everyone to come and partake in the fun.”

The event was free, with a donation box for the American Cancer Society in honor of Breast Cancer awareness month posted at the entrance. Breast cancer awareness buttons were given to those who made a donation. There was also a canned food donation drop-off for the local community food pantry. All donations were greatly appreciated.



“Our haunted hotel was tremendously successful,” said Herman. “We are looking forward with high anticipation for the next time we get to share a scare with you.”