WIC assistance available at Grand Canyon Clinic Nov. 14

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Expecting women, new mothers and mothers of young children are often in need of support — many take time off without pay or have left the workforce altogether because of a lack of affordable childcare, leaving the family on shaky financial ground.

The Coconino County Public Health Services Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program offers supplemental nutrition assistance for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women who are less than six months past their last pregnancy, infants, and children up to five years of age.

A representative is available at the Grand Canyon Clinic on the second Monday of every month from 10:15 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Coconino County WIC office at (928) 679-7250. Those without appointments may also be accommodated, but calling ahead is recommended.

Services provided by WIC include nutrition education, breastfeeding support, access to nutrition experts, information about nutrition and weight gain during pregnancy, tips on feeding infants and children to create healthy habits, vouchers for healthy foods, and referrals to health care and other community resources.

WIC vouchers are accepted at major supermarkets in Flagstaff and Williams, including Bashas’, Fry’s, Safeway, Target and Wal-Mart.