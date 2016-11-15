Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 16

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Star Trek: Beyond” Nov. 18

On Friday, Nov. 18 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Star Trek Beyond” (Rated PG-13) starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“The Walking Dead” Viewing Party Nov. 20

Come to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a Walking Dead viewing party beginning at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Laughlin Excursion Nov. 22-24

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center will sponsor a trip to Laughlin, Nevada Nov. 22-24. Cost for the trip is $75 per person. Participants will have the opportunity to visit several local casinos and attractions. Sign up in advance at the Rec Center. Please note that this trip includes travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, so plan accordingly.

Holiday Open House Concert Dec. 1

Grand Canyon School will present its annual Holiday Open House Concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Visitor’s Information Plaza. Students in grades K-5 will be singing traditional holiday carols with “canyonized” lyrics. A sale at the Grand Canyon Association bookstore will take place after the performance, with a special 30 percent discount for concertgoers, a raffle to benefit the Angel Tree program and hot chocolate and cookies served by Grand Canyon School.

Winter Band Concert Dec. 8

Grand Canyon School middle school and high school bands will perform their annual winter band concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room. There will also be an art show featuring the works of students K-12. Grand Canyon School PTA will provide cookies and hot chocolate for concertgoers.

Annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 10

The Grand Canyon Community Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Hotel. Local vendors, as well as artists and vendors from all over the state, will be onhand selling one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts. Breakfast burritos and homemade baked goodies will also be for sake. More information is available by contacting Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369 or Patrick Dotson at (928) 638-2340.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6 p.m. from 8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Violin and piano lessons

Rachel Dryer is offering violin lessons to anyone interested in learning to play. Lessons are $15 for half hour lessons. She has played the violin for 15 years and teaches the Suzuki method. Rachel also offers piano lessons for those interested. More information is available from Rachel at 928-310-4327 or krachelsmith@gmail.com.

Children’s Church

Grand Canyon Community Church is launching a children’s church that takes place Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon for children from three years old to sixth grade. The church meets at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium in Grand Canyon National Park.