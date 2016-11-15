Bright Angel Lodge bakes, donates goodies to Grand Canyon School

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Candy corn, Twizzlers and Snickers weren’t the only Halloween-related sugar rushes at Grand Canyon School this year – the kitchen staff at Bright Angel Lodge donated gourmet baked goodies to the students and staff.

“This was our first time making treats for Grand Canyon School and also our first time making a food donation to the community,” said Chemone Thigpen, the lodge’s assistant kitchen manager. “Chef Chris Sankuer, myself and my staff had a blast making the spooky treats for the students.”

Bright Angel unit manager Terri Ford-Brown was happy to approve the project. Thigpen said that the project boosted everyone’s morale and enabled the staff to meet with school officials, opening the door for future participation in fundraising and donation opportunities.