Dare to wear your ugliest sweater to Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance

It’s loud, it itches, and it’s decked out with more jingle bells than Santa’s sleigh: it’s the world’s ugliest Christmas sweater, and the Grand Canyon Rotary is inviting you to wear it proudly to the 2016 Holiday Dinner Dance.

The annual gathering will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the El Tovar Hotel. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting Grand Canyon Rotary president-elect Rob Gossard at (928) 638-0333 or wwraccounting@bigesteakhouse.com. Guests are encourage to wear their ugliest sweaters, vests, scarves, ties or other holiday attire. A prize will be awarded for the gaudiest garb.

A raffle will also be held at the event. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Rotary scholarships for local students. Raffle tickets can also be purchased from Gossard prior to the event.