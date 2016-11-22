Grand Canyon School awards Turkey Trot champs

Middle school students get off to a fast start for their 1-mile Turkey Trot; Roman Evans leads the pack.

Erin Owensby/WGCN

By Erin Owensby

  • Originally Published: November 22, 2016 9:59 a.m.

    • Students in grades K-8 take to the field for Grand Canyon School’s annual Turkey Trot Nov. 17. The top three girls and boys in each age group were awarded a turkey for first place, a pumpkin pie for second place and a ribbon for third place.

    K-1

    Boys: Rory Thexton, Trevor Saavedra, Christopher Townsend

    Girls: Kimberlyn Reyes, Valeria Rosas Gomez, Daisy Morales Longoria

    2-3

    Boys: Alex Pizarro Montano, Matthew Bond, Preston Kolarevik

    Girls: Amelia Walls, Sophia Vasquez

    4-5

    Boys: Everett Rommell, Benjamin Townsend, Spencer Tacey

    Girls: Jaemie Jensen, Sophia Maragos, Mariana Yanez

    6-8

    Boys: Roman Evans, Jared Torres Maldonado, Jafet Torres Maldonado

    Girls: Caitlyn Jensen, Jisel Jimenez Rodriguez, Savannah Longhoma

