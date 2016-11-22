Grand Canyon School awards Turkey Trot champs

Students in grades K-8 take to the field for Grand Canyon School’s annual Turkey Trot Nov. 17. The top three girls and boys in each age group were awarded a turkey for first place, a pumpkin pie for second place and a ribbon for third place.
K-1
Boys: Rory Thexton, Trevor Saavedra, Christopher Townsend
Girls: Kimberlyn Reyes, Valeria Rosas Gomez, Daisy Morales Longoria
2-3
Boys: Alex Pizarro Montano, Matthew Bond, Preston Kolarevik
Girls: Amelia Walls, Sophia Vasquez
4-5
Boys: Everett Rommell, Benjamin Townsend, Spencer Tacey
Girls: Jaemie Jensen, Sophia Maragos, Mariana Yanez
6-8
Boys: Roman Evans, Jared Torres Maldonado, Jafet Torres Maldonado
Girls: Caitlyn Jensen, Jisel Jimenez Rodriguez, Savannah Longhoma
