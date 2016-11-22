Grand Canyon School awards Turkey Trot champs

Students in grades K-8 take to the field for Grand Canyon School’s annual Turkey Trot Nov. 17. The top three girls and boys in each age group were awarded a turkey for first place, a pumpkin pie for second place and a ribbon for third place.

K-1

Boys: Rory Thexton, Trevor Saavedra, Christopher Townsend

Girls: Kimberlyn Reyes, Valeria Rosas Gomez, Daisy Morales Longoria

2-3

Boys: Alex Pizarro Montano, Matthew Bond, Preston Kolarevik

Girls: Amelia Walls, Sophia Vasquez

4-5

Boys: Everett Rommell, Benjamin Townsend, Spencer Tacey

Girls: Jaemie Jensen, Sophia Maragos, Mariana Yanez

6-8

Boys: Roman Evans, Jared Torres Maldonado, Jafet Torres Maldonado

Girls: Caitlyn Jensen, Jisel Jimenez Rodriguez, Savannah Longhoma