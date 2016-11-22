Making merry: music students practice hard to bring holiday cheer

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As any parent or sibling of a band member can tell you, holidays are a noisy time of year. The whistling of flutes can be heard ringing through the house, along with the occasional clarinet squeak or trumpet wail.

It’s the sound of Grand Canyon music students working hard to deliver a concert for family and friends.

Those same middle school band students will gather in the school’s multi-purpose room Dec. 8 to present everything they’ve learned so far this year, including classical pieces and traditional Christmas music. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will also feature the high school jazz band playing holiday favorites.

Music instructor Bentley Monk doesn’t just teach a few pieces of music in preparation for a concert, however. While the students work out their parts for Jingle Bells, they’re also learning to implement important musical skills that they will need later, if they choose to stay in band through high school and even beyond. Monk estimates he teaches around three-fourths of the entire middle school in one class, and many of them go on to perform in the high school jazz band, composed of nearly half of the high school student body.

“This is a normal academic class, just like math, science or social studies,” he said. “But instead of them taking their tests in a classroom, their tests are their performances in front of a live audience.”

Although music is an elective, Monk explained that it’s not an easy pass. There are playing tests, sight-reading tests and music theory tests.

“They have to work really hard to keep that perfect 100,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that go into this class.”

As an elective class outside of the core curriculum, the music program relies on fundraising by students to give it a boost financially. Monk said that money raised by the students funds equipment, supplies, repairs to instruments, sheet music and field trips.

“Basically we want the program to be able to sustain itself without having to ask constantly for money from the school,” he said.

It may seem strange, but field trips are an important part of musical education. Typically, Monk takes the bands to festivals, where they perform with other bands from across Arizona. Both bands are participating in festivals this spring: The high school jazz band is going to the Northern Arizona University Jazz Festival in February and the middle school band will participate in a regional concert band festival in March.

“It’s my belief as a band instructor that I need to get them out to play wherever they can get to,” Monk said. “It’s exposure to the rest of the world. They get to meet other students and hear different performances from bands that are just like them.”

Another perk of traveling to band festivals is the opportunity to work with other music educators from around the state. After each festival performance, at least one of the judges will give a master class to the students, exposing them to different teaching and playing styles.

“The judges will sit right there with them and play the different instruments with them, helping them with the technical stuff,” Monk explained. “It’s a really fun, supportive way for them to continue to grow musically.”

Past field trips include a trip to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, where the high school jazz band was treated to a special tour of the museum’s Stradivarius (violin) collection.

Band is an experience many students participate in, but some students take the lessons learned in Monk’s music classes to an even higher level. For students who are dedicated to continuing their musical education, Monk offers private lessons to prepare them for the performance world in college and beyond. One of his students was recently accepted to Brigham Young University’s School of Music, and another, a junior interested in musical performance, is taking voice lessons.

The skills developed during music classes are relevant long after the clarinets are put away and trumpets cease to fill the house with loud, brassy notes. Students learn a work ethic; that practice, while it doesn’t always make perfect, is an essential life skill. They learn poise under pressure, even when a mistake is made. They learn dedication. They develop a sense of accomplishment. A transformation is taking place in the music room at Grand Canyon School, one note at a time.