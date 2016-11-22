Out of the Past: Constructing the Trans Canyon Telephone line

The Civilian Conservation Corps, a public work program developed as part of the New Deal, constructs the Trans Canyon Telephone line circa 1935.
The Civilian Conservation Corps, a public work program developed as part of the New Deal, constructs the Trans Canyon Telephone line circa 1935.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.