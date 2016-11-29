Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 30

Holiday Open House Concert Dec. 1

Grand Canyon School will present its annual Holiday Open House Concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Visitor’s Information Plaza. Students in grades K-5 will be singing traditional holiday carols with “canyonized” lyrics. A sale at the Grand Canyon Association bookstore will take place after the performance, with a special 30 percent discount for concertgoers, a raffle to benefit the Angel Tree program and hot chocolate and cookies served by Grand Canyon School.

Friday Night Flix: “Mechanic: Resurrection” Dec. 2

On Friday, Dec. 2 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Mechanic: Resurrection” (Rated R) starring Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3

The Grand Canyon Community Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Hotel. Local vendors, as well as artists and vendors from all over the state, will be onhand selling one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts. Breakfast burritos and homemade baked goodies will also be for sake.

“The Walking Dead” Viewing Party Dec. 4

Come to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a Walking Dead viewing party beginning at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Resume Writing Workshop Dec. 5

Albright Training Center will offer a free resume writing workshop at 6 p.m. Instructors will be available to talk about federal resumes and processes and to provide feedback to participants. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own resumes.

Sedona Tlaquepaque trip Dec. 5

Visit Tlaquepaque in Sedona for shopping, dining and more. Cost is $20 per person. More information is available by contacting the rec center at (928) 638-3389.

Winter Band Concert Dec. 8

Grand Canyon School middle school and high school bands will perform their annual winter band concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room. There will also be an art show featuring the works of students K-12. Grand Canyon School PTA will provide cookies and hot chocolate for concertgoers.

Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 10

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club’s annual Holiday Dinner Dance will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the El Tovar Hotel. This year’s theme is “Ugly Christmas Attire.” There will be prizes awarded for the ugliest Christmas clothing. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by contacting Rotary president-elect Rob Gossard at (928) 638-0333 or wwraccounting@bigesteakhouse.com.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6 p.m. from 8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.