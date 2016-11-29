Christmas bazaar back at Grand Canyon Dec. 3

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The countdown has begun: Christmas is officially less than a month away. If you’re not the type of person who ticked off the last gift on your list back in August, or who plans to join the Black Friday hordes, you’re in luck. Grand Canyon Community Church is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Grand Hotel.

Local artists and crafters from the Grand Canyon, as well as Native American artisans, and vendors from around the state, will be selling an abundance of homemade and handcrafted goodies, including jewelry, candles, soaps, clothing and ornaments, among others. Professional artwork and photography prints will be available as well.

Grand Canyon Community Church will also hold a bake sale during the bazaar. Proceeds from sales will go back to the church. Breakfast burritos will also be available for purchase. Grand Canyon businesses donated items to help raise funds at the Bazaar, including Grand Canyon Marketplace and Plaza Bonita.