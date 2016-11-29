US 89 lane closures expected through end of December

PAGE, Ariz. — Drivers headed to Hoseshoe Bend or Vermilion Cliffs may notice a few slowdowns as Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews complete projects on Highway 89. The following road closures will continue throughout the next few weeks:

Northbound 89 south of Page restricted to one lane

ADOT has placed a two-mile right lane closure, beginning just north of the US 89/US 89A junction (milepost 525-527). The closure is in place to accommodate culvert extension work to prevent roadway erosion. The lane closure will be in place continuously until late winter 2017 and includes a 12-foot width restriction.

US 89A narrowed to one lane near Vermilion Cliffs

Motorists traveling along US 89A near Vermillion Cliffs will encounter two temporary traffic signals to allow for alternating lanes of travel while a box culvert extension project is underway. The US 89A project will widen five box culverts within an eight-mile segment of US 89A between mileposts 540 and 548 in preparation for a future roadway widening project in the area.

The temporary traffic signals will be moved from west to east within the project limits as construction progresses. There is potential for stop-and-go traffic along US 89A at the signal locations. A 12-foot width restriction also is in place.

Construction of new right-turn lane near Verde Ranch Road in Paulden

Drivers traveling on State Route 89 in Paulden will begin to see construction activity this week at the intersection of Verde Ranch Road (milepost 338) as the Arizona Department of Transportation begins building a new right-turn lane.



This $211,000 project includes new pavement, roadway excavation, drainage improvements, pavement marking and signage. The work is expected to have minimal impacts on the traveling public.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

