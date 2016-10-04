Phantoms soccer team takes the field against Chino Valley Sept. 27

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Phantoms each gave their best effort last week in a game against top-ranked Chino Valley — every last one of them.

The team, the largest in school history, has 30 members, and can field only 11 at one time. Head coach Kaitlyn Russell made sure all of her players had an opportunity to play and be recognized for their effort, even though the scoreboard read 14-1 in favor of Chino Valley.

The Phantoms moved to a new Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) division this year, resulting in a new schedule against tough teams like Chino Valley.