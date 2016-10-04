Registration for general election Oct. 10

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The deadline for Coconino County residents to register to vote or update a voter registration for the November 8 General Election is Oct. 10.



The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10.



Residents may also register to vote online at www.servicearizona.com on Oct. 10 until midnight. This website requires an Arizona driver license or Arizona-issued identification card, and is the same service provider that offers online vehicle registration.

To register, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18-years-old by Election Day, reside within Coconino County and have no felony convictions, unless civil rights have been restored.



Registered voters who have moved or changed their name must re-register.

Citizens may print off a mail-in voter registration application at www.coconino.az.gov/elections by clicking on voter registration. Registrations forms are available at Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Drive, Tusayan, Coconino County Elections Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue in Flagstaff and local post offices and libraries.

Mail-in voter registration forms must be signed and dated no later than Oct. 10 and received in the Elections Office by Oct. 14.

Voters can cast their ballots Nov. 8 on the South Rim of Grand Canyon at the Shrine of the Ages multi-purpose room, in Tusayan at the Tusayan Town Hall 845 Mustang Drive, in Fredonia at the Fredonia Fire Station 20 West Brown St. and in Supai Village in the Grand Canyon at the community building.

Permanent Early Voters automatically receive a ballot by mail approximately three weeks before each election in which you are eligible to vote.

Non-Permanent Early Voters will receive a sample ballot before each election notifying them where their polling place is for that election.

Voter registration must be updated whenever there is a change of address, name or political party preference. Election mail is not forwardable.

Residents with questions concerning their voter registration status, to be removed from the Permanent Early Voter List, to cancel mailing of early ballots for one or more elections, to change mailing address or for more voter information contact the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or (800) 793-6181.