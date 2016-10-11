Annual Trunk or Treat kicks off holidays Oct. 31

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Have a Harry Potter costume you can’t wait to show off? How about a crone, cow or a creative take on… anything?

Tusayan business owners are encouraging the community to dress up and visit its annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event, sponsored by the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. in front of RP’s Stage Stop along Highway 64.

A costume contest for kids and adults will be held at 6:30 p.m. with prizes awarded in different categories.

There will also be trick or treating, food from local restaurants, prizes awarded for the best trunk display, and a haunted house by the Tusayan Fire Dept.