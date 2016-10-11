Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 12

Table Tennis Tournament Oct. 12

Join us for a table tennis tournament beginning at 8 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

Grand Canyon School Board Meeting Oct. 12

The Grand Canyon School District will hold a regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the school district office board room. The public is invited to attend.

“A Thousand Invisible Cords” Oct. 12

Explore the connections between genetics and ecosystems with “A Thousand Invisible Cords,” produced by the NAU IDEA lab. The feature will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Shrine of the Ages and is free and open to the publc.

Night walk under the full moon Oct. 13

Grand Canyon rangers will lead a moonlight walk around the canyon, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Visitor’s Center. Dress warmly and wear approrpiate walking shoes. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday night movie Oct. 14

On Friday, Oct. 14 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Central Intelligence” (Rated PG-13) starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Danielle Nicolet. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“Shifting Perspectives: One Canyon, Many Meanings” Oct. 14

Join us for a short film beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Shrine of the Ages. This event is free and open to the public.

“National Parks: Past, Present and Future” Oct. 15

Join us for a short film beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Shrine of the Ages. This event is free and open to the public.

Pollen Trail Dancers Oct. 15-17

The Pollen Trail Dancers of the Dine’ Nation will perform at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily in front of Hopi House, Grand Canyon Village. The performances feature native flutes, storytelling, dances and chants and are free and open to the public.

Flagstaff Camping Trip Oct. 17-18

Join us for an overnight camping trip at Lockett Meadow Oct. 17-18. The cost for the trip is $25. Participants will also hae the option of a hiking expedition to the summit of Humphrey’s Peak, the highest mountain in Arizona. For more information or to sign up, contact the Grand Canyon Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.