North Rim facilties begin seasonal shutdown Oct. 15, remain open for day-use

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — North Rim operations will begin seasonal shut-down of most visitor services Oct. 15.

The North Rim will remain open to day-use visitors and overnight campers until Dec. 1 unless heavy snowfall closes State Highway 67 earlier.

The Grand Canyon Lodge will continue to take reservations through Oct. 15. No food service will be available in the park after this date. Self-service gas and diesel fuel will continue to be available in the park through Dec.1 or until State Highway 67 closes. Canyon Trail Rides will offer their last mule rides on October 15.

The North Rim Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Oct. 31 as staffing allows. Visitor entrance and campground fees will be collected by rangers through Oct. 31. Nov. 1-Dec. 1, entrance fees are paid at the automated fee machine located behind the visitor center. North Rim campground sites are available by reservation through Oct. 31. Campground reservations are booked online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. Nov. 1-May 15, the North Rim Campground reverts to primitive use without running water.

Backcountry reservations from the Backcountry Information Center are required. The park will remain open from dawn to dusk for day-use until Dec. 1 or until snow closes Highway 67. Weather and road conditions permitting, visitors will have access to Bright Angel Point, Point Imperial and Cape Royal as well as the North Kaibab trailhead. Inner canyon users with a valid backcountry permit will be allowed to park overnight at the North Kaibab trailhead. A limited number of campsites at the North Rim Campground will be available to hikers with advanced reservations.

All North Rim operations will close for the season Dec. 1. Hikers and cross country skiers will still be able to enter the North Rim of the park through the winter months with valid backcountry permits.

The Kaibab Lodge will have full service through Oct. 20. The North Rim Country Store will remain open until Oct. 28, weather permitting. Jacob Lake Inn, restaurant and gas station, located 45 miles from the North Rim, remains open year-round.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials intend to keep State Highway 67 open through Dec. 1 but a major storm with heavy snowfall could close the road earlier. After Oct. 15, visitors should be prepared for winter driving and travel conditions and are encouraged to call Arizona Highway Information at 888-411-7623 in advance of their trip to check on the status of State Highway 67. State Highway 89A remains open year-round.