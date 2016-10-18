Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 19

“X-Men: Apocalypse” Oct. 21

“X-Men: Apocalypse” (Rated PG-13) starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence will begin at 8 p.m.. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

“The Walking Dead” Viewing Party Oct. 23

Come to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a Walking Dead viewing party beginning at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Children’s Church

Grand Canyon Community Church is launching a children’s church that takes place Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon for children from three years old to sixth grade. The church meets at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium in Grand Canyon National Park.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orienteering Club

The Grand Canyon Orienteering Club meets every other Friday at 3 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Yongshidao Self Defense Class

Learn how to defend yourself with Mater Michael Martinez at his Yongshidao self defense class. The class is free and meets twice a week, Sundays and Tuesdays from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 7 p.m. from 9 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.