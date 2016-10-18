Grand Canyon Chamber hosts first local job fair Oct. 25

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Many local businesses in the Tusayan and Grand Canyon area are hiring for the fall and winter seasons, and the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is hoping to connect those businesses with job-seekers looking to stay in the area.

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce will host a community job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Canyon Plaza Inn.

Laura Chastain, chamber president, noted that this will be the first time such an event has been held in the area.

“This is the first time we’ve had a coordinated effort among multiple businesses to try to make it easier for those employees that are in more seasonal roles,” she said. “They will have the opportunity to meet with multiple employers and stay employed in the Grand Canyon through the winter.”