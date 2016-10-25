Grand Canyon Community Health Fair to be held Oct. 28

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 75 percent of America’s rapidly-rising healthcare spending is focused on chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity. The CDC says the prevention and early diagnosis of these diseases is key to both improving quality of life and curbing the ever-rising health care costs incurred by sufferers of chronic disease.

Stop by the 8th annual Grand Canyon Community Health Fair for flu shots, cholesterol screenings and more Oct. 28 from

12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center. This event is free and open to the public.

Several presenters and vendors will be available to answer any health-related questions. Coconino County Public Health Services, Northern Arizona Health Care, North Country Health Care, NPS Emergency Services Xanterra Fire and Security, and AZ Nutrition will have booths

set up around the venue, among others. Visitors can also participate in a CPR demonstration.

Health tests and screenings will be available onsite, including blood pressure, cholesterol, HIV and hepatitis, blood glucose, height and weight measurements and more.