History on display at fourth Grand Canyon History Symposium Nov. 4-6

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Curators, historian and park employees past and present will arrive at the Grand Canyon for the Fourth annual Grand Canyon History Symposium. The three-day event, sponsored by the Grand Canyon Historical Society (GCHS), takes place Nov. 4-6 at Shrine of the Ages. Registration for the general public is now open. The cost is $75 per person and includes a special Friday evening presentation at the Maswick Lodge.

To open the symposium, ranger Doug Leen will give a presentation about the WPA Federal Art Project, which printed over two million posters in 35,000 designs featuring America’s national parks between 1945 and 1953. Only about 2,000 of these posters have survived, and many have been carefully restored one screen at a time.

Presentations at this year’s symposium include more than 20 diverse tours and topics, from Colorado River-running and tourism to regional Native American history and the arrival of African Americans to the area.

A full list of presentations can be found at www.grandcanyonhistory.org/2016-symposium.html.

There have been three symposia sponsored by the Grand Canyon Historical Society since 2002. Presentations from the 2002, 2007 and 2012 symposia have been published in a collection of essays available at the Grand Canyon archives.

GCHS supports Grand Canyon historical research through scholarships and grants. These funds are available for small projects dedicated to historical research of the Canyon and surrounding areas. The non-profit organization also provides scholarships for Arizona graduate students pursuing original research involving the history or environmental preservation of the area.