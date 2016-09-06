Closure area for North Rim Saddle Mountain Wilderness area reduced

FREDONIA, Ariz. - A closure order for the Saddle Mountain Wilderness area associated with the Fuller Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District has been modified to reflect a smaller closure area because of increased moisture and decreased fire danger.

The lightning caused Fuller Fire started June 29 and grew to more than 14,000 acres.

The boundary of the closure area starts east of Highway 67 at the South Canyon Trailhead off Forest Road 610, heading northeast along South Canyon Trail No. 6 to the junction with Forest Service road (FR) 211, then continuing northeast along FR 211 to the junction with FR 8910, then just south of the FR 8910 heading east, then along the Saddle Mountain Wilderness boundary, and back to the South Canyon Trailhead off FR 610.

Closed roads include FR 211 and the portion of FR 8910 that runs north and south in the closure area.

Trails closed include those within Saddle Mountain Wilderness: South Canyon Trail #6, Nankoweap Trail #57 and Saddle Mountain Trail #31.

More information is available from the Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center at (928) 643-7298 or the North Kaibab District Office at (928) 643-7395.