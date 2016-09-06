Craig Sanderson wins primary election for mayor of Tusayan, appointed to council

On Sept. 1 Craig Sanderson, was appointed to the Tusayan Town Council after winning the primary election for the office of mayor. Sanderson will sit on the council until the general election in November when he will take office as the the first directly elected mayor of Tusayan.
