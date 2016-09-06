Rotary Chili Cook-off, community grant awards Sept. 22

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Grand Canyon Rotary Club invites the community to attend the annual chili cook-off and see who will take home the $50 grand prize for people's choice award.

The cook-off takes place Sept. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the patio of Big E Steakhouse in Tusayan. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste traditional and alternative chili entries as well as homemade cornbread. Local chefs will judge the entries and prizes will be awarded in each category.

The cook-off is an annual tradition for Grand Canyon Rotary. The club will also announce the winners of its community grant awards at 6:30 p.m. Each year the club awards grants of up to $500 to non-profit organizations that need funding for a program or project in the Tusayan or Grand Canyon community.

Rotary is accepting applicants for the grants through Sept. 20. Those interested should send a brief letter describing their program or project to Grand Canyon Rotary. More information is available from Rob Gossard, president elect for Grand Canyon Rotary, at (928) 638-3168. Award recipients will be invited to a future Rotary meeting to present on their program or project.