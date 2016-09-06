Tusayan Fire trains for car fire scenarios Aug. 23

Tusayan Fire Department participates in training for car fires Aug. 23.

A donated car was set ablaze at the water treatment plant for the training.

The car was fitted with a propane device to simulate live fire conditions for the drill.

Local businesses donated hardware and fuel for the training, including Papillon Helicopters and Graves Propane.

The prop device was assembled by Tusayan Fire Deptartment Lieutenant John Schoppmann.

It was designed to rapidly ignite and reignite the vehicle, similar to circumstances in a live fire situation.