Arts, archives, activism all part of 2016 Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — No studios, no special lighting, no photographs pinned to a concept wall — just an easel, an artist, and the Grand Canyon stretched out across the horizon as far as one can see.

It’s called art “en plein air,” and it is simply artists creating their works outdoors, surrounded by nature and a crowd of onlookers at Grand Canyon National Park’s annual Celebration of Art.

The interactive festival, hosted by the Grand Canyon Association and the National Park Service, is taking place this week (Sept. 10-17) at various locations in GCNP.

This year’s event, which features local and regional artists, will include sculpture for the first time. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch the artists paint at the North and South Rims, as well as Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden. In addition, there will be free artists demonstrations scheduled at various locations during the week.

Curt Walters, painter and activist, will present “The View Unpainted: Provocation from a Most Challenging Teacher” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Shrine of the Ages. Walters, who has been painting striking images of the Grand Canyon since the age of 19, has raised more than $500,000 for the Grand Canyon Trust, mostly through donated paintings. Walters has since been named the official artist of the Grand Canyon Trust.

The festival will again culminate with a quick draw and auction event at Bright Angel Trailhead. All proceeds from the auction will go toward funding a permanent art venue on the South Rim. An exhibit and sale of all works created at this year’s festival will be on display in the historic Kolb Studio Sept. 18-Jan. 16, 2017.

New to the festival this year will be a series of talks by Ranger Doug Leen regarding his work with the WPA Poster Project. The WPA Poster Project, operating between 1938 and 1941, developed silk screen posters for each park represented by the National Park Service. Interrupted by the outbreak of WWII, the project designed only 14 posters, which were subsequently lost.

Leen discovered one of the original posters, Grand Teton National Park, in a barn at Beaver Creek in 1973. Twenty years later, the original black and white negatives were discovered in the NPS archives. Using the negatives as templates, all 14 original poster designs were reproduced. After the designs were released to the public, many of the original posters were found and documented. Twelve of original screens have now been accounted for — only Great Smokey Mountain National Park and Wind Cave National Park remain lost.