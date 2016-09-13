Grand Canyon wellness committee addresses community concerns, wish list

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon leaders and community members met last week to discuss something on the minds of many residents: What can we do to make the community better?

The session, held at the Community Center, addressed various issues and improvements brought forth by attendees. Many suggestions were proposed, from Recreation Center activities to more extensive projects, such as a swimming pool and driver’s education classes for high school students.

Along with a wish list of events and programs designed to help residents come together as a community, meeting participants also addressed the need for more fundamental projects, such as safety reviews, social service programs and maintenance for pathways and sidewalks.

The Community and Wellness Committee, sponsored by Delaware North, Xanterra, and the National Park Service, meets weekly on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Center. All community members are invited to attend. Suggestions may also be submitted by emailing grandcanyoncommunity@gmail.com.