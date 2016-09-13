Prescribed fires planned for North Kaibab

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Fire managers for the North Kaibab Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest plan to ignite prescribed fires at various locations across the district as early as next week.

The prescribed fire treatments could start Sept. 13. Prescribed fire units to be ignited will be chosen on weather and fuel conditions.

Areas that could be treated include Jacob Ryan Bridge Unit with around 1,806 acres, Moquitch 4 Unit around 914 acres and Dry Park 422E Unit around 1,226 acres

During prescribed fire operations, community members and forest visitors may see fire personnel and vehicles in the vicinity.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 89A and Highway 67, within the vicinity of Jacob Lake, Houserock Valley and Marble Canyon, however, fire managers strive to minimize smoke impacts to the community as much as possible. Smoke is expected to disperse to the northeast during the day, and residual smoke may settle into drainages and low lying areas overnight but should dissipate quickly as fire managers will only commence ignitions when conditions exist that will allow smoke to adequately ventilate.

Prescribed fires are essential tools for restoring the forests in a fire-adapted ecosystem, and smoke is an unavoidable byproduct of these efforts.

Prescribed fire operations occur when winds and other atmospheric conditions will push the majority of smoke away from communities and ultimately limit the number of days smoke lingers.