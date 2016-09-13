GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A National Park Service (NPS) Search and Rescue crew was flown into the Canyon early this morning to begin the search for missing river guide, Joshua Tourjee.

Tourjee was reported missing Sept. 12 by his river trip after failing to return to camp the previous evening.

On Sept. 14, using a Zodiac, crews searched on the water from the point last seen, river mile 137 (Pancho’s Kitchen) to river mile 148 (Matkat). Two ground crews will search the areas from river mile 139 (Fishtail) up to Pancho’s Kitchen and from river mile 143 (Kanab Creek) to Fishtail starting Sept. 15. An additional boat is launching from Lees Ferry to aid in the search efforts and the Zodiac will continue to search high probability areas.

Joshua Tourjee of Moab, Utah was reported missing by a member of the river trip after failing to return to camp the previous evening. Tourjee, 34, is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Tourjee was last seen wearing a lime colored short sleeve shirt and dark colored shorts with an inflatable pool raft, possibly in the shape of a black swan. Tourjee is working as a guide for OARS.

On Sept. 14 a commercial river trip reported finding an inflatable pool toy approximately 19 miles downstream from Tourjee’s last known location.

The NPS is currently conducting a search and rescue operation. A missing person’s investigation is on-going. No further information is available at this time. Any individual with information on the location of Joshua Tourjee should contact the NPS Dispatch at (928) 638-7805.