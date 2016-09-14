How to post comments on GrandCanyonNews.com - No Facebook needed

  • Originally Published: September 14, 2016 12:38 p.m.

    • GrandCanyonNews.com readers no longer need a Facebook account to post comments on news stories and features.

    Users can simply register on the website and then post comments, photos and other content.

    Follow these four illustrated steps:

    1. Click SIGN IN located at the top of any page
    2. Fill out the four required fields
    3. Check your email and click the activation link you received
    4. Done. Log in and post article comments

    *Site moderators review and approve comments throughout the day.

    Click here to submit questions, comments or suggestions

