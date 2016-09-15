Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 14

Grand Canyon School Board meet and greet Sept. 14

On Sept. 14 Grand Canyon School District invites family and friends to a meet and greet for the Grand Canyon School Board Meeting. The meeting will take place at the Tusayan Town Hall in Tusayan from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rotary community grants available

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club is currently offering fall community grants, $500 each. Rotary awards grants to non-profit organizations for programs and projects that benefit the Grand Canyon/Tusayan communities. Rotary members ask applicants to write a brief letter describing their needs by Sept. 20. Winners will be invited to a Rotary Club meeting to present on their program and how the money is being used. Applicants can send their letters to: PO Box 696, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023.

Line Dance Classes Sept. 5 - Oct. 3

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center will be offering free line dance classes every Monday beginning at 6 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3398.

Antelope Canyon and Page Camping

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center will be offering an Antelope Canyon and Page camping trip Sept. 16-17. The cost is $45 per person. For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3398.

Friday night movie Sept. 16

On Friday, Sept. 16 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Now You See Me 2” (Rated PG-13) starring Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo and Woody Harrelson. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Community Volleyball

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Grand Canyon Rec Center eveyone is invinted to join in free games of community volleyball. Play begins at 6 p.m. on the sand volleyball court at the Rec Center.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Acro Yoga

Acro Yoga is an informal class combining yoga and acrobatics to create an uplifting experience. Classes are offered Mondays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.