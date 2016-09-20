Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 21

Rotary Chili Cook-off Sept. 22

The Rotary Chili Cook-off will be held at beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Big E Steakhouse & Saloon. Prizes will be awarded in several categories and winners of the 2016 Rotary grants will be announced. For more information, contact Rotary President-Elect Rob Gossard at (928) 638-3168.

Line Dance Classes Sept. 5 - Oct. 3

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center will be offering free line dance classes every Monday beginning at 6 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3398.

Twin Arrows Casino Trip

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center will be offering a Twin Arrows Casino Trip Sept. 23. The cost is $20 per person. For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3398.

Friday night movie Sept. 23

On Friday, Sept. 23 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War” (Rated PG-13) starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Group Strength and Cardio Circuits

Community members are invited to join free group cardio and strength classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the Rec Center Piano Room. No experience is required.

Community Volleyball

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Grand Canyon Rec Center eveyone is invinted to join in free games of community volleyball. Play begins at 6 p.m. on the sand volleyball court at the Rec Center.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. More information or to set up a meeting to learn more about the Holistic Lifestyle contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Acro Yoga

Acro Yoga is an informal class combining yoga and acrobatics to create an uplifting experience. Classes are offered Mondays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.