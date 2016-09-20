Free Entrance Sept. 24 to Grand Canyon for National Public Lands Day celebration

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Celebrate National Public Lands Day with free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park Sept. 24.

National Public Lands Day promotes enjoyment and stewardship of our nation’s public lands. As part of the festivities, visitors can participate in an inaugural ride on the Greenway Trail or attend a lively story-filled evening program, hosted by Grand Canyon National Park.

Sept. 24 is also Bike Your Park Day and Grand Canyon will have a ceremonial bike ride on a newly completed section of the Greenway Trail. The Greenway Trail connects the town of Tusayan to the park. Bike Your Park Day promotes healthy activity and increased access to the South Rim by non-motorized means.

Visitors and residents are welcome to join staff and volunteers from National Park Service, Bright Angel Bikes and the town of Tusayan for pastries and coffee. A ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude with an inaugural ride at 10:05 a.m. Participating cyclists can start at the Greenway Trailhead parking lot at the north roundabout in Tusayan.

Anyone who wants to pedal, walk or run on the newest of Grand Canyon’s trails is welcome to join the event. Bright Angel Bikes will have bikes and helmets available for eight to 10, otherwise bike-less participants and will assist cyclists on a ride to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza, about a 6.5 mile ride.

Additionally, an evening with the Arizona Storytellers Project starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium. The Arizona Storytellers Project will feature four different tales of outdoor adventures. Well known in the Phoenix area, the Arizona Storytellers Project features true, first-person stories. The event is free and open to the public.

More information about biking, ranger programs and other events and activities for the weekend can be found at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/things2do.htm.

The fee-free designation does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Sept. 24 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is the last fee-free day of the NPS’s Centennial year. More information about NPS fee-free days is available at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm.