Grand Canyon School helping Interact Club build future leaders

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Finding a place in the community is often part of the high school experience — fundraising for projects, learning the ins and outs of city councils, and preparing for college life are added to the mix of the standard reading, writing and ‘rithmetic.

The Grand Canyon School Interact Club is no exception. With more than 15 members, the students started the year with plans to expand. The first-year club, already with more than 15 members, is sponsored by the Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim. The newly-elected officers addressed the Tusayan City Council in early September, detailing plans to get more students actively involved with the community.

Hosting community service projects and fundraising through bake sales are just a few of the ideas that the students have planned for the year. Along with building camaraderie amongst themselves, they are also building life skills.

According to Melissa Austin, a Rotary member who helps advise the club, the purpose of Interact is to challenge young people to work together to develop an environment of community service and international understanding.