Lady Phantoms participate in Ash Fork Tournament Sept. 9-11

The Grand Canyon Phantoms Varsity team goes up against its opponents during pool play at the Ash Fork Tournament Sept. 9-11. The Lady Phantoms play next on Sept. 23 in Seligman at 5 and 6 p.m.
The Grand Canyon Phantoms Varsity team goes up against its opponents during pool play at the Ash Fork Tournament Sept. 9-11. The Lady Phantoms play next on Sept. 23 in Seligman at 5 and 6 p.m.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.