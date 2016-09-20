Lady Phantoms participate in Ash Fork Tournament Sept. 9-11

The Grand Canyon Phantoms Varsity team goes up against its opponents during pool play at the Ash Fork Tournament Sept. 9-11. The Lady Phantoms play next on Sept. 23 in Seligman at 5 and 6 p.m.

Wendy Howell/WGCN

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 20, 2016 2:46 p.m.

    • photo

    photo

