Williams Veterinary offers mobile services in Tusayan

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Residents of Tusayan now have an alternative to driving Fido or Princess an hour away to Williams or Flagstaff.

The Williams Veterinary Clinic offers mobile vet services to the surrounding areas, including Tusayan on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Only cash is accepted for mobile services.

While emergency and surgical services still require a trip to a clinic, the mobile services provide basic care. Preventive measures like heartworm, flea and tick prevention, vaccinations and exams can be performed at the mobile clinic.

Diagnostic testing is available through the clinic’s laboratory, including heartworm and intestinal worm testing. They also offer on-site behavioral and nutritional counseling for both pets and their owners.

More information about exact mobile clinic locations, or information on how to best meet your pet’s needs, is available by contacting the clinic directly at (928) 635-5392.