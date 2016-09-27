Chili Cook-off champions and grant winners recognized

Brady Harris, second year winner of the People’s Choice, John Vail - Judge’s Choice Winner of Best Red Chili, Sue Winchester Judge’s Choice winner and Clarinda Vail Judge’s Choice winner.

Photo/Yvonne Trujillo

Brady Harris, second year winner of the People’s Choice, John Vail - Judge’s Choice Winner of Best Red Chili, Sue Winchester Judge’s Choice winner and Clarinda Vail Judge’s Choice winner.

By Erin Owensby

  • Originally Published: September 27, 2016 11:05 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Yvonne Trujillo

    Yvonne Trujillo, Grand Canyon Rotary president with Fall Community Grant recipients Barb Shield with Grand Canyon Unified School District, Clarinda Vail with the Grand Canyon Bureau Chamber & Visitor Center and John Vail with the Tusayan Fire Department.

    photo

    Photo/Yvonne Trujillo

    Rob Gossard, President Elect and Event Chairman, wearing his Chili Head hat and tallying votes for People’s Choice winner.

    GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim sponsored its annual Chili Cook-off last week at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon. Chili competitors entered their creations and then handed the spoons over to the judges to determine the Chili Champion.

    Rotary also announced the recipients of its yearly grants for community projects. The $500 awards went to the Tusayan Fire Department and the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

    The TFD will be using funds to purchase safety equipment, including gloves and protective head gear that degrades over the course of a year.

    The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce will also receive $500 to be used for printed materials for a training program directed at all chamber members and their employees. The three-hour training sessions will focus on engaging customers and promoting the Grand Canyon experience.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.