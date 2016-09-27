Chili Cook-off champions and grant winners recognized

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim sponsored its annual Chili Cook-off last week at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon. Chili competitors entered their creations and then handed the spoons over to the judges to determine the Chili Champion.

Rotary also announced the recipients of its yearly grants for community projects. The $500 awards went to the Tusayan Fire Department and the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

The TFD will be using funds to purchase safety equipment, including gloves and protective head gear that degrades over the course of a year.

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce will also receive $500 to be used for printed materials for a training program directed at all chamber members and their employees. The three-hour training sessions will focus on engaging customers and promoting the Grand Canyon experience.