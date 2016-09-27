Man vs. Machine 2016 — manpower wins

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The 2016 Man vs. Machine bike race ended with a bang as the cyclists, aided by a strong tailwind, reached the finish line ahead of the train by nearly 15 minutes.
